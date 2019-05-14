Jmu-Sgr highway closed after fresh landslide

May 14, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The Jammu-Srinagar Highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday following fresh landslides and shooting stones at Digdol in Ramban district.

Reports said fresh landslide and shooting stones occurd at Digdol, leaving thousands of people stranded on the highway.

An official said the restoration work was underway.

However, the continous shooting stones were hampering the clearance work.

(File picture)