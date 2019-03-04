About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jmu-Sgr highway being restored for one-way traffic

Srinagar

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was being restored for one-way traffic on Monday after remaining closed for the night due to landslide.

An official said the highway was closed for traffic on Sunday night due to a landslide at Panthal in the Ramban-Ramsoo sector.

He said one-way traffic will be restored later in the day as the landslide debris have been cleared.

The highway was restored for stranded stranded traffic on Sunday afternoon before the landslide occurred at Panthal.

 

