JMF condemns ‘selective eviction’ drive in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 24:
Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) on Monday condemned what it termed as selective anti-encroachment drive against a Muslim community in Nikki Tawi area of Jammu.
In a statement, the JMF said a delegation led by Qazi Imran visited the affected persons and appealed to the state government to stop the “selective eviction”.
He demanded a rehabilitation policy and regularisation of such colonies which have been existing for decades.
“The front leaders have appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to issue orders to concerned authorities to stop harassment of Muslims in Jammu region,” the statement said.
On December 22, Jammu Municipal Corporation held a demolition drive in Beli Charana area located near Tawi.
However, the drive turned violent when locals, mostly Muslim Gujjars opposed the drive, saying JDA was targeting a particular community.
The Gujjar community claimed that the structures raised adjacent to fourth bridge at Nikki Tawi area were not illegal and that the locals have been issued electricity and water connections by the authorities.