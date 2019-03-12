About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 12, 2019

JMC to introduce POS machines for revenue collection

 The Jammu Municipal Corporation is going to introduce Point of Sale (POS) machines for revenue collection, an official said on Monday.
As per an official, a meeting with regard to introduction of digital initiatives viz. online File Tracking System, Biometric attendance system for field employees and POS machines for revenue collection, user charges etc. was held under the chairmanship of Mayor, JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta. Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma was present on the occasion.
During the meeting, the official added, Mayor stated that JMC shall develop a software and mobile application for data entry in respect of residential and commercial establishments so that a unique customer Id of each household will be created and the same shall be used while paying different kinds of taxes/rents related to JMC. He further emphasized for taking measures to enhance the revenue collection of JMC by way of digital mediums.
He asked the officials to all the sectional heads of JMC for initiating the process for implementation of online File Tracking System in JMC within a week’s time, as the online File Tracking System will help to track the files instantly for speedy disposal of the matters.
Mayor further added that Digital Data Entry mobile APP will also help to provide digital database along with GIS location and image of the residential and commercial establishments. JMC will start revenue collection of JMC assets like flats, shops, garages, user charges etc through POS Machines and provide the computerized receipts to the consumers on the spot and the MIS of the same will be provided online to the higher authorities.
Mayor, JMC also stressed upon to install biometric attendance machines for field employees in all the 75 wards in the phased manner.
Besides, Commissioner, JMC Vikas Sharma, Joint Commissioner (A), Secretary, Asstt. Commissioner (Rev.), Chief Accounts officer, Health Officer, MVO, CTO, Revenue Officers and Informatics Officer also attended the meeting, the official added.

 

 

