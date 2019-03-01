About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JMC, SPMR college organise programme on SBM

Published at March 01, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 28:

Jammu Municipal Corporation in collaboration with Government SPMR College of Commerce today organised a programme on topic “Swachh Bharat Abhyan”.
As per an official, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta was the chief guest while Chairman Swachh Bharat Mission Committee, JMC, Suraj Prakash Padha, was the guest of honour on the ocassion.
The Mayor exhorted upon the participants to work earnestly towards Swachh Bharat mission and lauded the college administration for cooperation and participation in the Mission.
Later, the Mayor distributed 50 LPG connections among the beneficiaries in Ward No. 33 under Prime Minister’s Ujjwala Yojana with the assistance of M/s Asha Gas Agency, Toph Sherkhanian.
Councillor of Ward No. 33 Shakti Nagar Surinder Chowdhary, ward President Balwant Singh and other prominent citizens were present on the occasion.

 

