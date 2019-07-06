JMC organises Swachh Bharat Abhiyan drive

July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation Pankaj Magotra initiated the special sanitation drive under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan drive in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) from Narwal to Panama Chowk and Railway Station.

As per an official, the people of the surrounding areas as well as shopkeepers were made aware about the mission of Swacchh Bharat Abhiyan started by Prime Minister of India Narindra Modi on 2nd October 2014.

Residents, shopkeepers showed keen interest in the initiative and assured to do their best so that Jammu tops the list of cleanest cities of India.

After making them aware regarding the proper disposal and segregation of daily waste of their homes and shops, they were asked to dump their Kitchen waste in blue dustbin and dry or plastic waste in green dustbin.

Residents and the concerned councilor of the ward appreciated JMC for the initiative.

JMC appreciated the IOC for their contribution in creating awareness about the sanitation in Jammu city. They provided Caps and T-Shirts and refreshments to all the participants.

Among others H.S. Sohi, G.M, I.B (IOC), Sanjeev Sharma Chief area Manager (IOC), A.K. Wazir, Chief Manager (IOC) Jammu along with JMC team members Dr. Saleem Khan, Health Officer JMC, Dr. Zaffaf Iqbal, Municipal Veterinary Officer JMC, Talat Mahmood Khan, Chief Transport officer, JMC, Jorawar Singh participated in the drive, the official added.