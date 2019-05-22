JMC Mayor meets Governor

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

As per official, Gupta apprised Governor about the steps initiated for ensuring round the clock provision of basic civic amenities and efficient delivery of public services under the ambit of the Jammu Municipality.

Governor stressed high importance of ensuring cleanliness and maintaining hygiene in public places and advised for putting in place an effective solid waste management system in the City so as to give it a clean look.