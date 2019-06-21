JMC launches ‘Jammu Suraksha Yojana’

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Municipal Corporation Thursday launched ‘Jammu Suraksha Yojana’, an affordable digital security solution service for residents of the city in collaboration with ITI Limited, a Government of India enterprise.

The official spokesperson said the launch ceremony was chaired by Deputy Mayor, JMC, Purnima Sharma. Commissioner JMC Pankaj Magotra, SSP (PCR) Jammu Kulbir Singh, Councillors and officials of the Corporation were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Mayor said that the ‘Jammu Suraksha Yojana’ will provide affordable Home security solutions to residents of the Jammu city.

It was informed that Jammu Suraksha Yojana shall provide digital security which covers Personal, Financial and Civil security needs of the subscriber in just Rs.500 per month.

Subscribers need to pay Rs.500 per month each for 20 months plus applicable GST to avail state-of-art technology-based security cameras.

Subscribers of the facility will have Artificial Intelligence integrated High Definition Indoor Camera, High Definition Outdoor camera besides a door sensor with alert on the mobile phone as part of the package and two sets of Electromagnetic waves based wireless Door sensor.

It was said that other features of the Yojna included, SOS Alert-Special Hotline in which citizen gets immediate support in case of crime and urgency, recording time of 10-35 days and safe storage on cloud, online view with dual Audio Interaction and the system will be internet and mobile based and readily installable.

Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Pankaj Magotra briefed the Councillors about the salient features and plan of action for the implementation of the Yojana.