JMC intensifies drive against illegal hoardings, encroachments and polythene

Jammu, Feb 27:
A comprehensive drive was conducted by special team of JMC under the joint supervision of Secretary, JMC Sunaina Sharma and Assistant Commissioner (Rev), JMC Vinakshi Koul against illegal hoardings, polythene and encroachments made by the shopkeepers of various areas within the limits of JMC.
The drive was conducted on the direction of Commissioner, JMC Ramesh Kumar that was in continuation to the series of drives which has been started since February 22 on regular basis.
The drive was conducted in Sainik Colony, Dogra Hall, New Plot, Greater Kailash, Channi Himmat, Kacchi Chawani, Panjtirthi, Parade, Exchange road, Gujjar Nagar, Prem Nagar, Residency road, Rehari Colony, Amphalla, Akhnoor road, Talab Tillo, Bohri, Paloura, Bakshi Nagar & Jewel area.
During the drive, illegal encroachers and shopkeepers were warned to desist from advertising and installing hoardings of various private companies without seeking prior permission from Jammu Municipal Corporation.
Strict warnings were issued to shopkeepers to keep their saleable items within their shutter line and not to encroach footpath/road which lead to traffic congestions and obstruct free movement of pedestrians.
During the week-long drive, 30 trucks of advertisement material were lifted. Besides, 11 kg of polythene was also seized and a fine of Rs. 4400 was realized on the spot from the defaulters using polythene.
Special impetus was laid on the shopkeepers to follow instructions in public notice already issued by Commissioner, JMC in which restrictions have been imposed on installation of hoardings on residential buildings/ bridges/places of worships/ hospitals/educational institutions/ crematorium/ Graveyard/ Government offices/parks/gardens without requisite permission from JMC.
