JLR calls for shutdown in poll bound areas tomorrow

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq, Mohammad Yasin Malik has asked the people to observe complete protest shutdown in areas scheduled to go for Urban Local bodies (ULB) election in the second phase on Wednesday.
JRL termed the ULB polls as "sham elections" and called for shutdown in Solina, Alochibagh,SD Colony Batamaloo, Ziarat Batamaloo, Shaheed Gunj, Kara Nagar, Chattabal, Qamarwari, Bemina east and west, Nund Reshi Colony, Parimpora, Zainakote, Lawaypora, Mujgund, Tankipora, Haba Kadal, Barbarshah, Fateh Kadal, Munawarabad,Language, Sumbal, Kunzar, Watergam, Charishareef, Beerwah, Magam Yaripora, Feisal, Anantnag and Bijbehara.
"People will show their total disconnect and dismissal of them by staying away and boycotting this drama," JRL said.
The second phase of ULB polls is scheduled to be held on Wednesday. On Monday the first phase of civic polls was held aftra a gap of nearly 13 years in the state.