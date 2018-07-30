JKYT holds 46th annual conference

Speakers urge society to take care of orphans
Irfan YattooSrinagar, July 29:
Speakers on Sunday stressed on increased role and responsibility of Muslim society towards the deprived and deserving sections.
They were speaking at Jammu & Kashmir Yateem Trust’s (JKYT) 46th Annual Day celebrations at its Central Office here at Haft Chinar here.
They said our charitable organizations in the society need to generate trust among the people, so that they can provide assistance to those who really deserve it.
Patron of the Trust, Z A Tak, who presided over the function impressed upon his workers and volunteers to strive hard to wipe out the tears of the suffering humanity. He said the Trust's efforts will continue to serve the deserving people in the society till his last breath.
He urged the society to take care of orphans in their localities so that anyone cannot be compelled for doing wrong work. Tak while speaking about the Trust said there are 12 branches in different parts of Kashmir where more than 550 students are currently getting free education, meals, and accommodation.
“We are also providing marriage assistance kits to poor families every year. Around 400 kits were distributed only in the year 2017-2018,” he said.
He said the untiring and dedicated efforts by the trust have led to the rehabilitation of hundreds of orphans and widows in the valley.
Speaking at the event, noted poet and writer Zareef Ahmad Zareef said from the last 25 years there has been a tremendous increase in the number of orphans in Kashmir due to the conflict. There is need of such institutions in every corner of Kashmir, Zareef said.
“Our society has to play a crucial role in financing and providing assistance to these institutions because neither they get any funds nor any relief from the government sector,” he said adding we need to understand our responsibilities towards our society.
Paying rich tributes to the founder of the society, Late Tak Zainagiri, Zareef said he was the person who had a great vision for Kashmir. It is his legacy that despite conflict in Valley, JKYT has survived for more than four decades, he said.
He termed Tak, Zainagiri as "visionary who began such institute for orphans at that time when the concept was not in anyone’s mind.”
Appreciating the role of JKYT, Justice (Retd) Bashir Ahmad Kirmani said, “The tremendous efforts of Tak Zainagiri Sahib in forming this institute will be remembered always. JKYTT has been reaching out to the orphans, widows for rendering moral and financial support to them."
Kirmani said, Tak’s contribution can be recognized by his students who are on good posts in both the government and private in every part of the valley.
“It was Zainagiri who laid the foundation of JK Yateem Trust and due to his efforts now Kashmir has got orphanage in every village,” Kirmani said.
The function was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life apart from the Board of Trustees and the volunteers of Trust from its more than 70 units spread across the state.
2018, Tak Memorial Awards were conferred upon Ghulam Mohammad Dar (DC Pulwama) in the field of Administration, Prof Mohammad Farooq Wani ( NIT Srinagar) in the field of Academics and noted poet and author Zareef Ahmad Zareef was facilitated for his commendable social work.
On the occasion, 36 distinction holder students under care in 12 orphanages were facilitated for best performances in academics, discipline, and cleanliness.
Earlier, the ceremony started with recitation of Holy Quran and Naa and after that Syed Abdul Rouf. Gen Secretary of the Trust presented the 46th Annual Report of the Trust for the year 2017-18 highlighting activities carried out by the Trust during the year ended March 2018.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com