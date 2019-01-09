JKYSS workers protest in Srinagar, demand release of pending wages from 5 yrs

AgenciesSrinagar
Scores of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Service and Sports (JKYSS) casual labourers on Wednesday staged a protest in the summer capital, Srinagar, demanding wages that have been witheld for last five years.
Braving chilly weather conditions, scores of JKYSS labourers assembled at Press Enclave in Srinagar and held a protest demonstration against non-payment of their wages since 2013.
Holding placards, which read, 'We want justice', ‘release our pending salaries’ besides other slogans, the protestors, who were shouting slogans in favour of their demands, urged the authorities to immediately release their pending wages so that they can cater to the needs of their families.