JKYJA vows to raise voice against issues faced by young Kashmir journalists

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the occasion of World Press Day, the Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Kashmir Young Journalist Association (JKYJA) vowed to raise voice on diverse issues faced by the young journalists of Kashmir.

A statement of the JKYJA issued here said the government was committed to the freedom of speech and expression as enshrined in the constitution and as such it was the responsibility of the ruling dispensation to erase the hurdles coming in way of the journalists in raising voices.

JKYJA said the journalists in Kashmir were facing many odds, like lack of freedom of speech, harassments and undue interference.

“We need journalism for humanity. Young Journalists of Kashmir present hope as they have lot of creativity, positive dynamism and can change all the paradigms of journalism toward betterment in our part of the world. Restrictions on Freedom of Press are an important challenge facing journalistic fraternity of Kashmir,” JKYJA spokesperson said in the statement.

The JKYJA urged the government to address the issues pertaining to the working journalists and hoped that necessary steps would be taken to improve the condition of journalists in Kashmir.