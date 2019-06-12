JKYF volunteers vow to continue social service

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior volunteers of J&K Yateem Foundation Tuesday deliberated upon the strategy and mechanism to cater to the new demands and challenges in pursuit of welfare and rehabilitation of deserving orphans, widows, destitute and other underprivileged sections of Society.

In a statement issued here JKYF spokesperson said that during a day-long special session the volunteers resolved to continue efforts and initiatives to achieve target of Rs 6 crore budget to expend on various welfare and rehabilitation programs during financial year 2019-20.

Over 40 senior members including elected CEC members and senior volunteers from all the districts of the Kashmir region and Doda district attended the session.

Addressing the session, Chairman JKYF enjoined upon the volunteers to work hard with sincerity and dedication to explore all legal, effective and productive measures to generate monetary and other material resources to achieve the target of current financial year.

During the session the important case of wrongdoings and anti organizational activities of one ex senior member was discussed threadbare.

The two member Permanent Accountability Commission (PAC) within JKYF apprised the meeting about the investigation process undertaken with regard to allegations against a particular senior member that was done by the PAC during past about 10 months. The PAC members presented the report regarding the wrongdoings and misdeeds of the said ex member. The PAC members informed the meeting about the action taken against the said ex member.

The meeting unanimously adopted the resolution wherein the members strongly condemned the mischief of the said ex member.

The members demanded upholding moral value system in the organization besides taking strong, legal and constitutional action against any wrongdoer irrespective of his position in the Organization to safeguard the social service public institutions from corruption, anarchy and turning them into a personal fiefdom.