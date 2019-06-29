JKYF Seminars held at Langate

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Youth urged to volunteer for common social service cause

The speakers at the seminars on “Social Service—Role & Responsibilities of Youth” organized by J&K Yateem Foundation at two higher secondary educational institutions in Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district called upon younger generation irrespective of their gender to take responsibility to volunteer themselves for the common noble cause of social service.

At Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Langate, Principal Bashir Ahmad urged young students to be at the forefront of the social service to help the poor and needy in every possible manner.

Principal Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Langate Mohammad Rafiq appealed the student and teacher communities to extend timely and sincere help and support to the social service cause while working hard in their professional fields.

At both venues, JKYF film “Together with Orphans, widows and destitute” and Baitul Hilal Anthem (Taran e Baitul Hilal) were screened that created emotional scenes as students and other audience broke into tears.

Hundreds of students, teachers and volunteers attended the two programmes and appreciated efforts and initiatives of JKYF.

JKYF Kupwara District Representative Peer Mohammad Amin and JKYF Baramulla District Representative Shiekh Abdul Gani coordinated the programmes.