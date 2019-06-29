About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKYF Seminars held at Langate

Youth urged to volunteer for common social service cause

The speakers at the seminars on “Social Service—Role & Responsibilities of Youth” organized by J&K Yateem Foundation at two higher secondary educational institutions in Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district called upon younger generation irrespective of their gender to take responsibility to volunteer themselves for the common noble cause of social service.
At Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Langate, Principal Bashir Ahmad urged young students to be at the forefront of the social service to help the poor and needy in every possible manner.
Principal Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Langate Mohammad Rafiq appealed the student and teacher communities to extend timely and sincere help and support to the social service cause while working hard in their professional fields.
At both venues, JKYF film “Together with Orphans, widows and destitute” and Baitul Hilal Anthem (Taran e Baitul Hilal) were screened that created emotional scenes as students and other audience broke into tears.
Hundreds of students, teachers and volunteers attended the two programmes and appreciated efforts and initiatives of JKYF.
JKYF Kupwara District Representative Peer Mohammad Amin and JKYF Baramulla District Representative Shiekh Abdul Gani coordinated the programmes.

Latest News

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Jun 28 | Agencies
Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Jun 28 | Agencies

'Results of Class 10th, Ann (Pvt), Bi-Ann 2018-19 of Machil, Keran, Ka ...

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Elected govt in J&K in "nation

Elected govt in J&K in "nation's" interest: Tewari

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Jun 28 | Agencies
Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Jun 28 | Umar Raina
Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

Jun 28 | RK Web News
Saudi raises India

Saudi raises India's Haj quota by 30000

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Harwan

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights

New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights' ex ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKYF Seminars held at Langate

Youth urged to volunteer for common social service cause

              

The speakers at the seminars on “Social Service—Role & Responsibilities of Youth” organized by J&K Yateem Foundation at two higher secondary educational institutions in Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district called upon younger generation irrespective of their gender to take responsibility to volunteer themselves for the common noble cause of social service.
At Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Langate, Principal Bashir Ahmad urged young students to be at the forefront of the social service to help the poor and needy in every possible manner.
Principal Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Langate Mohammad Rafiq appealed the student and teacher communities to extend timely and sincere help and support to the social service cause while working hard in their professional fields.
At both venues, JKYF film “Together with Orphans, widows and destitute” and Baitul Hilal Anthem (Taran e Baitul Hilal) were screened that created emotional scenes as students and other audience broke into tears.
Hundreds of students, teachers and volunteers attended the two programmes and appreciated efforts and initiatives of JKYF.
JKYF Kupwara District Representative Peer Mohammad Amin and JKYF Baramulla District Representative Shiekh Abdul Gani coordinated the programmes.

News From Rising Kashmir

;