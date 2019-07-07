JKYF holds Special Training Cum Sensitization Session of Senior Volunteers

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Continuing its efforts to sensitize the volunteers on ground about various issues and challenges related to voluntary social service, J&K Yateem Foundation held ‘Special Training Cum Sensitization Session’ for senior volunteers at its Central Office BAITUL HILAL at Jawahar Nagar here.

The day-long Session attended by over 70 senior volunteers including District Heads from all the district units of Kashmir region, discussed, debated and deliberated upon the novel ways and means to strengthen the social service sector.

The session called for adopting best policies and practices for putting in place the sustainable and long term welfare and rehabilitation process of needy and the underprivileged sections of people in the state.

The participants stressed the need to carry forward the common noble mission of social service with absolute accountability and transparency to uphold the trust of the common people and also that of contributors, donors and other well wishers of the cause.

Senior volunteers put forth their suggestions to expand ambit of coverage for including more and more deserving prospective beneficiaries under various welfare programmes. They stressed to need to initiate concrete steps to cover more beneficiaries under HESP, HESP Professional, WWP, GUIDE, MOPG and other welfare programmes of JKYF.

Senior volunteer & social activist Dr Ahmad Hussain Gazi in his lecture urged the volunteers to formulate strong and impregnable strategies and policies to encourage democratic, modern and morally spirited free system so that the challenges and issues in social service arena are faced and resolved in a befitting manner with complete transparency in the larger public interest.

Dr Gazi appreciated and endorsed result oriented work and actions of internal Permanent Accountability Commission (PAC) that is an Empowered Autonomous Monitoring Body within JKYF that has been constitutionally mandated to implement all the decisions taken on January 14, 2018 and also mandated to put in place free, fair, transparent and democratically elected Administrative Set Up for running the Organization in the interest of great humanitarian social cause.

JKYF’s Permanent Accountability Commission (PAC) was elected and constituted for an initial period of 04 years endorsed and ratified unanimously by ex CEC members on January 14, 2018, with all executive, financial and administrative powers to run the administration of JKYF.

During the day long Session, it was emphasized that all volunteers including those holding honorary positions, shall go for self-introspection at every stage to uphold the faith reposed in JKYF by the common people who are donating generously for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

The volunteers were advised to adopt positive and constructive approach while dealing with the various issues and challenges.

During the Session, an audio visual presentation of ex CEC Meeting Session was screened that focuses on various issues to broaden the understanding of newly elected CEC members and senior volunteers about the social and organizational issues.

Chairman and General Secretary, JKYF conducted the proceedings of the Session and apprised about the work done by the PAC and later replied several queries of the participants.