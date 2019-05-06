JKYF holds Orientation cum Sensitization session

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Budget of Rs 06 Cr approved for FY 2019-20

Jammu and Kashmir Yateem Foundation (JKYF) held an Orientation Cum Sensitization Session here on Sunday.

In a statement JKYF spokesman said the organization has called for comprehensive, inclusive and visionary approach and roadmap to reach out to the orphans, widows, destitute and other weaker sections of the people irrespective of their religion, caste, colour, region and ethnicity in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman said that JKYF held its three-hour Orientation Cum Sensitization Session at JKYF’s Central Office BAITUL HILAL in Jawahar Nagar area. The session was attended by around 60 senior volunteers including newly elected Central Executive Committee (CEC) members from different districts of both Kashmir and Jammu regions.

The session deliberated upon the challenges, issues and opportunities to take forward the humanitarian cause with professionalism, commitment, accountability and transparency in all respects.

Addressing the session, social activist Dr Ahmad Hussain Gazi while appreciating the efforts of volunteers on ground for their hard and sincere work, called upon them to learn skills and get benefitted from the expertise available with different sections of people to strengthen the great social cause

Chairman JKYF Mohammad Ahsan Rather enjoined upon the volunteers to reach out to the needy and utilise both human as well as material resources to bring positive changes in the socio-economic status of the weaker sections of people.

General Secretary Cum Finance Secretary Dr Tariq Malik while presenting highlights of the Financial year 2018-19 informed that a number of Rs Four crores has been expended benefitting 3000 families approximately during the said financial year. He further informed that over 10,000 regular donors contribute to generating an income to the tune of Rs. 2.5 crores annually.

The session also approved JKYF’s annual budget at Rs. Six crores for F.Y. 2019-20, to cover all welfare and rehabilitation programmes undertaken by JKYF for the past around 19 years.

The Orientation Session also covered issues like status of ongoing activities, future plans and programmes ahead of forthcoming Holy Ramadhan besides other important organizational matters.

The volunteers reiterated their resolve to strengthen common cause of poor, orphans, widows and destitute.