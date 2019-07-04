JKYF appeals people, philanthropists to extend help for victim families

July 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Yateem Foundation has appealed the general people and philanthropists to extend generous helping hand to the victims of recent tragic road accident in Kishtwar in which 35 persons including 14 women, one infant and 20 men lost their lives.

In a condolence message, JKYF Chairman conveyed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families over their irreparable loss and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls. The Chairman also prayed for highest forbearance for the bereaved families. Chairman directed all district unit heads of Yateem Foundation both in Kashmir & Jammu regions, to mobilize monetary and material resources on emergency basis to create & generate maximum possible Succor Package for all the families of victims of Kishtwar accident. The contributors may also donate fresh clothing, utility and other kind items for the victim families.

Chairman also asked the concerned units in the Chenab Valley region to undertake assessment for the short and long term rehabilitation of the most deserving families of the victims.

The interested donors and philanthropists may like to deposit their contributions directly into JKYF’s bank account @ J&K Bank, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar SB-0322040100005750, SB-0322040100011050-IFSC Code: JAKA0JNAGAR .

The interested contributors may also visit JKYF’s Central Office at BAITUL HILAL, 42 A-Al Farooq Colony, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar or JKYF’s Srinagar District Office, Auqaf Building, Budshah Chowk, Srinagar.

The interested contributors & donors may seek facilitation on JKYF’s Central Office contact numbers: Ph, 0194-2312928, 9419019082, 9419014807 and JKYF Srinagar District Office, 2nd Floor Auqaf Building, Budshah Chowk, Srinagar Ph: 0194-2481347 and mobile numbers: 91-9419909304, 8082101494 & 9596377260. (Mohammad Iqbal Beigh, Srinagar District In-charge).