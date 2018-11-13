JKWHS organize awareness camps

Srinagar, November 12:
J&K Women Helpline Service (181) today organized awareness camps here at Tahira Khanam Medical College, HMT and at ILEAD, a skill development institute at Narbal.
The purpose of the camps was to make students, especially female students aware regarding the various services the organization provides on its toll-free 181 number.
Giving information about the organization, the State coordinator of J&K WHS (181) Bilal Ahmad Bhat said that JK WHS (181) is a joint initiative by Union and State government to provide 24 hour-immediate response to women affected by violence and represent them in front of appropriate authorities which includes police and legal authorities.
He added even women in distress can also reach on the number who would be provided with an immediate psychosocial support which includes counselling
Explaining the process, Bilal said depending on the nature of the call the appropriate action would be taken. He said if it is a stress-related call, the person taking the call would try to do necessary counselling immediately so that the person in distress would be stopped from taking any wrong step. In case, it does not happen then the problem could be escalated to one-stop centre for final resolution, he added.
J&K Women Helpline Service (181) is an initiative of Aman Movement which works in State in association with Department of State Resource Womens’ Centre, Government of J&K.
On this occasion, Principal Tahira Khanum Dr. Javed Iqbal appreciated the organization and the work they are doing for women in distress.
During, the function, many expressed desire to work voluntarily for the organization.
The camps are the part of a series of awareness camps that the organization is going to organizes in the coming months.