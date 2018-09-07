JKWDC holds one-day awareness camp at Leh

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A one-day loan mela-cum-awareness camp was organised by J&K Women’s Development Corporation (JKWDC) at Govt. Boys Hr. Sec. School hall to aware the prospective women entrepreneurs about how to avail loan for starting their business venture.
According to an official, the programme was sponsored by National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) Ministry of Minority Affairs, GoI.
Nominated Councillor for Women Rinchen Lhamo presided as the chief guest while Managing Director, JKWDC Dr Naheed Soz, Project Officer Self Employment DRDA Leh Udham Kumar Sharma, representative State Rural Livelihood Mission Jigmet Angmo, were also present among a large number of interested women members of Self Help Groups, Ama Tsgogspas, and individual entrepreneurs.
Speaking on the occasion, Councillor Rinchen Lamo spoke about the importance of understanding the possible benefits of various schemes of JKWDC. She urged upon the participants to come forward, fully understand the schemes and take optimum advantage from different kinds of schemes. Lamo also spoke about the importance of achieving self-reliance among women through such schemes and made them realise that their hard work can take their projects to international level also.
On the occasion, Managing Director JKWDC, Dr Naheed Soz appreciated the hard-working attitude of the women of Leh district and promised to provide all possible help for availing the loan facility. She gave a brief account of the schemes. Talking of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao mission of GoI, Soz also spoke about the importance of educating girl child so that she can further teach her coming generations. Citing the Swachh Bharat Mission theme, she then spoke about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and cleanliness.
PO DRDA, Leh Udham Kumar Sharma who is also the nodal officer for JKWDC, spoke in detail about the schemes and urged upon all the women participants to take optimum benefit of the workshop as well as involve others to draw maximum benefit from the schemes.
Earlier, Accounts Officer JKWDC Aijaz spoke in detail about the schemes of Term loan scheme, Micro-Financing Loan Scheme, Educational Loan, Mahila Samridhi Yojana, National Handicapped Finance & Development Corporation (NHFDC) and other schemes.
Later, No Objection Certificates to beneficiaries who returned their loans were distributed, the official added.