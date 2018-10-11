JKVDA (K) delegation calls on Samoon, seeks redressal of service matters

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 10:
A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Veterinary Doctors Association (Kashmir) Wednesday called on Principal Secretary, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries and Transport Department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon to seek redressal of their long-pending service matters.
The Association members led by President Parvaiz Ahmed sought time-bound promotions and raised the issue of mandatory two-year farm duty tenure for the doctors of the Sheep Husbandry Department.
They sought early filling of the vacant posts besides timely DPCs for smooth career progression of the doctors.
Dr Samoon assured them that all of their genuine demands will be addressed in a time bound manner and sought their cooperation in turning Animal, Sheep sectors as one of the biggest contributors to change the socio-economic profile of the state, particularly in rural areas.