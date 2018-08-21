JKUPM to file intervention application at Supreme Court: Muzzafar Shah

‘35-A unites all three regions’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Awami National Conference (ANC) Senior Vice President and member J&K Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) on Monday said that all the three regions of the state are united and have pledged to protect article 35 A in front of the Supreme court of India under one banner.
Speaking at the one day seminar on 35 A called by the Jammu based Jammu Kashmir United Peace Movement(JKUPM) Shah Said that the Civil Society at large has vowed to fight for the protection of 35 A and expressed gratification to the organizers of the Jammu function having gathered people from all walks of life and that all the three regions have risen above party politics, region and regionalism, caste and colour to unitedly fight for protection of 35 A.
The JKUPM has resolved to file an intervention application with the apex court to defend the article 35 A and seek for the dismissal of writ petition by the court, Shah said.
While speaking at the well attended Jammu seminar, Muzzafar shah informed the gathering that the J&K civil society Coordination committee have also filed intervention applications at the top court of India and have also met with other applicants including CPI(M) Sr.Leader and MLA Kulgam Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Tariq Hameed Karra to formulate a joint strategy to defend the case over article 35 A at Supreme court. The Civil Society will also be meeting NC President Farooq Abdullah, Bar Association Kashmir and other leaders to seek their coordination for the united fight over this burning issue of protection of State Subject Law. Tampering with 35 A would amount to tampering with the accession of J&K State with the rest of the country, Shah said.
Muzzafar Shah also had detailed discussions at Jammu with chairman Dogra Sadar Sabha Gulchain Singh Charak, I.D.Khajuriya of JK Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity, Zaffar Shuja of Jammu Muslim Front, Suhail Kazmi editor Taskeen Group among others for forging a common strategy to counter the divisive forces hell bent upon division of the state on communal lines and using J&K electorate merely as vote banks. KNS