JKULBPOLLS: Votting begins for 2nd phase

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Amid tight seceuity arrangements polling in the second phase of Urban Local Bodies began on Wednesday.
At 8:00 am 341 votes (211 from male and 130 from females) were cast in Sumbal. The votting started at 6: am and it will end at 4:00 pm.
Over 1000 candidates are contesting polls in the second phase in 263 wards spanning 13 districts across the state – seven of which are in Kashmir.
Two mainstream parties--National Conference and People's Democratic Party have decided to boycott the polls.
Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has called for shutdown in poll bound area and asked peoaple to boycott the elections.