JKULBPOLLS: Voting begins in third phase

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Votting for the third phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Saturday.
The polling started at 6 am and would end at 4 pm.
There are 365 candidates in the fray for 96 wards of 8 Urban Local Bodies for the 3rd Phase comprising a total electorate of 193990 electors.
Of the 40 wards going to polls in Valley today, 20 fall in Srinagar's downtown area where the voter turnout has been generally low.
The wards in downtown city going to polls are Khanqah-e-Mualla, Maharajgunj, Jamia Masjid, Makhdoom Sahib, Khwaja Bazaar, Aqilmir Khanyar, Rozabal, Daulatabad, Islamyarbal, Nawab Bazaar, Nawa Kadal, Safakadal, Rathpora, Edigah, Palpora and Tarabal. Ten other wards in the civil lines area of the city, where polling will be held on Saturday, are Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, Ikhrajpora, Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Budshah Nagar, Baghat Barzulla, Hyderpora and Rawalpora.
In the third phase, 96 wards are going for polls which includes 56 wards in Samba district in Jammu division and 40 in the Valley.