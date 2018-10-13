JKULBPOLLS: Srinagar stays away from polling stations till 10: am

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
People in Srinagar stayed away from polling stations as the lowest 0.9 percent voter turnout was recorded till 10:am in the ongoing third phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on Saturday.
According to election office figures the highest 40.3 percent voter turnout was recorded in Samba.
In Baramulla district 35.1 percent voting has been recorded and 2.1 percent in Anantnag district till 8:am.
The polling began at 6:am for third phase of civic elections in 96 wards in the state amid tight security.