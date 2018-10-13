About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

#JKULBPOLLS: Srinagar stays away from polling stations till 10: am

Published at October 13, 2018 11:48 AM 0Comment(s)1224views


#JKULBPOLLS: Srinagar stays away from polling stations till 10: am

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

People in Srinagar stayed away from polling stations as the lowest 0.9 percent voter turnout was recorded till 10:am in the ongoing third phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on Saturday.

According to election office figures the highest 40.3 percent voter turnout was recorded in Samba.

In Baramulla district 35.1 percent voting has been recorded and 2.1 percent in Anantnag district till 8:am.

The polling began at 6:am for third phase of civic elections in 96 wards in the state amid tight security.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top