About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

#JKULBPOLLS: Srinagar records lowest voter turnout till 8:am

Published at October 13, 2018 10:43 AM 0Comment(s)1029views


#JKULBPOLLS: Srinagar records lowest voter turnout till 8:am

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The lowest 0.4 percent voter turnout was recorded till 8:am in Srinagar municipal corporation in the ongoing third phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Acording to election office figures the highest 16.8 percent voter turnout was recorded in Samba.

In Baramulla district 9.2 percent voting has been recorded and 1.3 percent in Anantnag district till 8:am.

Amid tight security polling began at 6:am for third phase of civic elections in 96 wards in the state.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top