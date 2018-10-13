JKULBPOLLS: Srinagar records lowest voter turnout till 8:am

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The lowest 0.4 percent voter turnout was recorded till 8:am in Srinagar municipal corporation in the ongoing third phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Acording to election office figures the highest 16.8 percent voter turnout was recorded in Samba.
In Baramulla district 9.2 percent voting has been recorded and 1.3 percent in Anantnag district till 8:am.
Amid tight security polling began at 6:am for third phase of civic elections in 96 wards in the state.