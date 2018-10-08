JKULBPOLLS: Pregnant woman among three injured in Bandipora clashes

M.T RasoolBandipora
Three persons including a woman were injured when youth and government forces clashed in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town, where ULB polls were held on Monday.
Witnesses said two persons were injured including a pregnant woman after she was hit by pellets during clashes at Lankrishipora area of Bandipora.
The injured woman was identified as Shabeena of Lankrishipora. Shabeena, source said, was immediately shifted to district hospital Bandipora where from she was referred to Srinagar hospital for treatment.
Witnesses said the clashes erupted after angry protesters attacked a police vehicle with stones.
Meanwhile, clashes also erupted near government girl’s higher secondary school in main Bandipora.
However, forces swung into action and lobbed tear smoke shells to disperse protesting youth during which a civilian received minor injury.
