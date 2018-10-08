JKULBPOLLS: Poor voter turnout in Kashmir, brisk polling in Jammu, Rajouri, Leh, Kargil

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In the first phase of ULB polls, poor turnout was recorded till 11:00 am in Kashmir while as brisk polling was witnessed in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Leh and Kargil.
According to official figures, till 11: 00 am only 5 percent turnout was witnessed in four wards of Anantnag, 5 percent in Budgam, 2 percent in 16 wards of Bandipora, 3 percent in 15 wards of Baramulla, 18 percent in 18 wards of Kupwara, 3.5 percent in three wards of Srinagar.
In 13 wards of Leh 26 percent voter turnout was recorded while in 13 wards of Kargil 33 percent turnout was witnessed.
In 153 wards of Jammu Municipal Corporation 34 percent voter turnout was recorded till 11:00 am.
In 26 wards of Poonch 47 percent and in 59 wards of Rajouri 55 percent polls were recorded.
