About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

#JKULBPOLLS: Poor voter turnout in Kashmir, brisk polling in Jammu, Rajouri, Leh, Kargil

Published at October 08, 2018 12:44 PM 0Comment(s)867views


#JKULBPOLLS: Poor voter turnout in Kashmir, brisk polling in Jammu, Rajouri, Leh, Kargil

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

 

In the first phase of ULB polls, poor turnout was recorded till 11:00 am in Kashmir while as brisk polling was witnessed in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Leh and Kargil.

According to official figures, till 11: 00 am only 5 percent turnout was witnessed in four wards of Anantnag, 5 percent in Budgam, 2 percent in 16 wards of Bandipora, 3 percent in 15 wards of Baramulla, 18 percent in 18 wards of Kupwara, 3.5 percent in three wards of Srinagar.

In 13 wards of Leh 26 percent voter turnout was recorded while in 13 wards of Kargil 33 percent turnout was witnessed.

In 153 wards of Jammu Municipal Corporation 34 percent voter turnout was recorded till 11:00 am.

In 26 wards of Poonch 47 percent and in 59 wards of Rajouri 55 percent polls were recorded.

 

Stay updated visit: www.risingkashmir.com 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/therisingkashmir/?ref=br_rs

Follow on https://twitter.com/RisingKashmir

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top