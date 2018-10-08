About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

#JKULBPOLLS: Polling in Kokernag, Baramulla

Published at October 08, 2018 10:48 AM 0Comment(s)1287views


Shafat Mir/ Noor-ul-Haq

Srinagar

Amid tight security arrangements, voting in the first phase of urban local bodies (ULB) elections in Jammu and Kashmir is underway.

Municipal committee Kokernag 

At 10: am: Ward 13 (Hangalgund), six votes polled including 4 from male and 2 from female.

Ward 5 (Wagay Mohalla), 60 votes polled including 35 from male and 25 from female.

Ward 11 (Wani Mohalla), one vote polled.

Ward no 9 (Telipora Kokernag), one vote polled.

Municipal Council Baramulla

Till 9:00 am around 0.83 percent votes have been recorded. 218 votes cast including 145 male and 73 female votes.

Ward-wise polling

Ward 1—5 votes polled

Ward 2—1 vote

Ward 3—0

Ward 4—0

Ward 6—0

Ward 7—0

Ward 10—2 voted polled

Ward 11—7 votes polled

Ward 12—16 votes polled

Ward 14—13 votes polled

Ward 15—42 votes polled

Ward 17—22 votes polled

Ward 18—56 votes polled

Ward 19—9 votes polled

Ward 20—43 votes polled

There are 21 total wards in Baramulla with 26149 voters. Of them only 15 are going for polls while in 6 wards candidates are declared elected unopposed.    

