JKULBPOLLS: Polling in Kokernag, Baramulla

Shafat Mir/ Noor-ul-HaqSrinagar
Amid tight security arrangements, voting in the first phase of urban local bodies (ULB) elections in Jammu and Kashmir is underway.
Municipal committee Kokernag
At 10: am: Ward 13 (Hangalgund), six votes polled including 4 from male and 2 from female.
Ward 5 (Wagay Mohalla), 60 votes polled including 35 from male and 25 from female.
Ward 11 (Wani Mohalla), one vote polled.
Ward no 9 (Telipora Kokernag), one vote polled.
Municipal Council Baramulla
Till 9:00 am around 0.83 percent votes have been recorded. 218 votes cast including 145 male and 73 female votes.
Ward-wise polling
Ward 1—5 votes polled
Ward 2—1 vote
Ward 3—0
Ward 4—0
Ward 6—0
Ward 7—0
Ward 10—2 voted polled
Ward 11—7 votes polled
Ward 12—16 votes polled
Ward 14—13 votes polled
Ward 15—42 votes polled
Ward 17—22 votes polled
Ward 18—56 votes polled
Ward 19—9 votes polled
Ward 20—43 votes polled
There are 21 total wards in Baramulla with 26149 voters. Of them only 15 are going for polls while in 6 wards candidates are declared elected unopposed.