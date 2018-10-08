JKULBPOLLS: Polling booths in Srinagar wear deserted look

Mansoor PeerSrinagar
The polling stations in Srinagar Municipal Corporation wore a deserted look as fewer voters have turned out to vote in the ongoing first phase of Urban Local Bodies elections.
Seven polling stations set up at National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Rangreth wore a deserted look.
At polling station 12 (Gogoo), no vote was cast out of 1319 votes till 1 pm while out of 1063 votes, one vote was cast at polling booth 13 (Wovusa).
At polling station 4 (Rangreth) out of 778 votes, no vote was cast. Similarly, at Yayil Rawalpora polling station, out of 714 votes no vote was polled. Out of 606 votes, no vote was polled at polling station 14 (Malik Bagh).
At Wanbal A polling station out of 669 votes, one vote was cast while at Wanbal B polling station out of 1233 votes, 9 votes were cast till 1:00 pm.
At 12 o’clock no vote was cast at four polling stations set up at Narkara Community Hall of ward 16, Humhama. There are 3316 voters eligible to exercise their franchise in the ward.
Only one vote was cast out of 836 votes at Polling station ITI Nathergund, Humhama while only nine votes were cast till 11:30 at four polling stations (A,B,C,D) setup at Govt Boys Higher Secondary School, Humhama.
Out of 1033 votes, no vote was cast till 12 o’clock at polling stations 1 and 2 set up at community hall Narkara of ward 17 (Hamdania Colony Bemina).
