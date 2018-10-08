JKULBPOLLS: Media persons barred in Handwara, voters prevent photojournalists from taking pictures in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Media persons were Monday prevented by Government forces from discharging their duties at Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Photojournalists working for major newspapers informed Rising Kashmir that they were not allowed to cover ULB polls at Handwara.
“We are not even allowed to move freely. The cops told us that there was clear direction from the district authorities not to allow media persons to cover the ULB polls,” said a photojournalist, Shoeb Masoodi.
However, a Handwara-based newsman said that journalists were allowed to cover the polls later.
Meanwhile, a group of voters prevented photo and video journalists from covering polls at Bemina area Srinagar.
Witnesses said voters prevented photojournalists from taking pictures at a polling booth set up at government boy’s high school Bemina.
They said photojournalists working with various media organisations had gone to cover the ULB polls, however, the voters objected to their duties.