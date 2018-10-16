About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

#JKULBPOLLS: Low voter turnout in Srinagar, Ganderbal till 10:am

Published at October 16, 2018 11:36 AM 0Comment(s)885views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Srinagar has recorded lowest 1.6 percent voter turnout till 10: am in the fouth phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections.

In Ganderbal district 6.4 percent polling was recorded till 10:am.

Voting for the last phase of ULB polls began amid tight security in Kashmir on Tuesday.

The polling started at 6 am and would end at 4 pm.

Voting is taking place in 36 wards and electorate would seal the fate of 150 candidates in the final phase of ULB polls in Ganderbal and Srinagar district.

