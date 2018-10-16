JKULBPOLLS: Low voter turnout in Srinagar, Ganderbal till 10:am

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Srinagar has recorded lowest 1.6 percent voter turnout till 10: am in the fouth phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections.
In Ganderbal district 6.4 percent polling was recorded till 10:am.
Voting for the last phase of ULB polls began amid tight security in Kashmir on Tuesday.
The polling started at 6 am and would end at 4 pm.
Voting is taking place in 36 wards and electorate would seal the fate of 150 candidates in the final phase of ULB polls in Ganderbal and Srinagar district.