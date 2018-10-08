JKULBPOLLS: Low turn out in Bandipora, Srinagar, Baramulla, Kokernag

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Amid tight security arrangements, voting for the first phase of urban local bodies (ULB) elections in Jammu and Kashmir is underway.
Municipal committee Bandipora
Till 10:00 am around 1.39 percent votes have been recorded. Of 260 votes polled so far, 173 are from male and 87 from females.
At 11:00 am1.89 percent votes have been recorded. 0f 321 votes polled, 222 are from males and 99 females.
Srinagar Municipal Corporation
Till 10:00 am no votes have been cast at Bemina F and E polling booths of ward 16 (Hamdania Colony) while 233 votes have been polled at Bemina-H and 11 votes at Bemina-G polling stations. At Bemina I -11 polling station, 154 votes were cast till 10:30 am.
Municipal Council Baramulla
Till 11:00 a.m 648 votes have been polled in 15 wards of Baramulla municipal council in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.
An official said that 2.48 percent votes have been recorded till 11 a.m and people in long queues can be seen at various polling booths in the town.
Out of 648 votes, an official said that 383 males and 265 females exercised their franchise.
Out of 21 wards, 15 wards are going to polls in the first phase of the Baramulla municipal elections today with 26,149 voters. At 6 wards, officials said that candidates won unopposed.
Meanwhile, government forces have been deployed in Baramulla to avoid any untoward incident. All the polling stations in Baramulla have been declared as sensitive
Municipal Committee Kokernag
Till 11 am, at ward 13 seven votes have been cast out of 904 votes. At ward 9, one vote has been cast out of 264 votes. Similarly, at ward 11 only one vote was cast out of 218 votes. However, 69 votes were casted out of 276 at ward 5.
Reporting by: M.T Rasool, Mansoor Peer, Shafat Mir, Noor-ul-Haq