JKULBPOLLS: Know some winners, counting on

Rising Kashmir News
A BJP candidate, Gulzar Dar from Watergam municipal area has won by a margin of 5 votes from ward-2.
Bandipora
INC Candidate won from ward no.1, BJP candidate from ward-2 and independent wins from ward 5.
Baramulla
Jasbeer Kour won from ward 15 (Sangri) with 2 votes.
Uri
Mohd Saleem independent won from ward 3 (Bandi) Uri in Baramulla district by 59 votes.
Srinagar
BJP candidate from Baghe-Mehtab has won by security 8 votes out if total 9 votes polled in ward 74 of Srinagar municipal corporation.
Budgam
In Budgam Congress defeated BJP candidate with 27 votes.