#JKULBPOLLS: Know some winners, counting on

Srinagar

A BJP candidate, Gulzar Dar from Watergam municipal area has won by a margin of 5 votes from ward-2.

Bandipora

INC Candidate won from ward no.1, BJP candidate from ward-2 and independent wins from ward 5.

Baramulla

Jasbeer Kour won from ward 15 (Sangri) with 2 votes.

Uri

Mohd Saleem independent won from ward 3 (Bandi) Uri in Baramulla district by 59 votes.

Srinagar

BJP candidate from Baghe-Mehtab has won by security 8 votes out if total 9 votes polled in ward 74 of Srinagar municipal corporation.

Budgam

In Budgam Congress defeated BJP candidate with 27 votes.

