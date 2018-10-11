About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

#JKULBPOLLS: JRL calls for shutdown on 13 Oct in poll-bound areas

Published at October 11, 2018 02:28 PM 0Comment(s)4287views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a complete shutdown in the areas scheduled to go for elections in the third phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on October 13.

“As in the previous two phases people will again show their total rejection and dismissal of this farce by staying away and boycotting it completely,” JRL said in a statement.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has called for shutdown in the areas which include Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, Ikhrajpora, Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Budshah Nagar, Bagaat Barzulla, Rawalpora, Hyderpora, Khanka-e-Moualla, Mahraj Gung, Jamia Masjid, Makhdoom Sahib, Khawaja Bazar, Aquilmir Khanyar, Rouzabal, Doulatabad, Islamyarbal, Nawab Bazar, Nawa Kadal, Safa Kadal, Rathpora, Eidgah, Palpora, Tarabal in Srinagar and Hajin, Sopore, Uri in north Kashmir  and Tral, Awanitpora, Mattan, Pahalgam, Aishmuqam, Seer Hamdani in south Kashmir.

