JKULBPOLLS: High turnout in Kargil, Rajouri, Poonch

Most voters in Kashmir stay away, except Kupwara where 26 percent polling recorded
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In the first phase of ULB polls, the high turnout was recorded in Kargil, while most of the Municipalities have recorded low turnout in Kashmir except Kupwara till 1:00 pm.
According to official figures, till 01: 00 pm the high turnout 73.6 percent was recorded in 13 wards of Kargil followed by 67.7 percent in 59 wards of Rajouri, 63.5 percent in 26 wards of Poonch, 44.2 percent in 13 wards of Leh, 43.4 percent in 153 wards of Jammu Municipal Corporation.
In Kashmir, the moderate voter turnout 26.3 percent was recorded in 18 wards of Kupwara followed by 12 percent in Budgam, 6.1 percent in four wards of Anantnag, 5.1 percent in three wards of Srinagar, 3.5 percent in 15 wards of Baramulla and 2.5 percent in 16 wards of Bandipora.
