About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

#JKULBPOLLS: First phase of polling begins

Published at October 08, 2018 10:04 AM 0Comment(s)1224views


#JKULBPOLLS: First phase of polling begins

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Amid tight security arrangements, voting began for the first phase of urban local bodies (ULB) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

At 9:00 am, 187 votes were cast in 17 wards of Bandipora Municipal Committee. 129 male and 58 female voters cast their votes.

422 of 1145 wards are going for ULB elections in the first phase today.

The polling began start at 7:00 am and will conclude at 4:pm today.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1283 candidates will be contesting in the 422 municipal wards today. 

The counting of votes will be done on October 20.

Two main political parties—National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have decided to boycott the polls. Joint Resistance Leadership has also called for shutdown and boycott of the polls.

(Stay updated @ www.risingkashmir.com)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top