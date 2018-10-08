JKULBPOLLS: First phase of polling begins

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Amid tight security arrangements, voting began for the first phase of urban local bodies (ULB) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
At 9:00 am, 187 votes were cast in 17 wards of Bandipora Municipal Committee. 129 male and 58 female voters cast their votes.
422 of 1145 wards are going for ULB elections in the first phase today.
The polling began start at 7:00 am and will conclude at 4:pm today.
According to the Election Commission, a total of 1283 candidates will be contesting in the 422 municipal wards today.
The counting of votes will be done on October 20.
Two main political parties—National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have decided to boycott the polls. Joint Resistance Leadership has also called for shutdown and boycott of the polls.
