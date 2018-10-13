JKULBPOLLS: Dull voting in Srinagar till 2 pm  

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
People in Srinagar continue to stay away from polling stations as lowest 1.5 percent voter turnout was recorded till 2: pm in the ongoing third phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on Saturday.
According to election office figures the highest 73.9 percent voter turnout was recorded in Samba.
In Baramulla district 72.7 percent voting has been recorded and 2.7 percent in Anantnag district till 8: am.
The polling for third phase of civic elections began at 6: am in 96 wards in the state amid tight security.