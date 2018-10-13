About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

#JKULBPOLLS: Dull voting in Srinagar till 2 pm  

Published at October 13, 2018 03:07 PM 0Comment(s)1017views


#JKULBPOLLS: Dull voting in Srinagar till 2 pm  

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

People in Srinagar continue to stay away from polling stations as lowest 1.5 percent voter turnout was recorded till 2: pm in the ongoing third phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on Saturday.

According to election office figures the highest 73.9 percent voter turnout was recorded in Samba.

In Baramulla district 72.7 percent voting has been recorded and 2.7 percent in Anantnag district till 8: am.

The polling for third phase of civic elections began at 6: am in 96 wards in the state amid tight security.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top