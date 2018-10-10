About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

#JKULBPOLLS: Dull voting in Kashmir, brisk in Jammu till 10 am

Published at October 10, 2018 11:25 AM 0Comment(s)1353views


#JKULBPOLLS: Dull voting in Kashmir, brisk in Jammu till 10 am

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The lowest voter turnout 0.6 percent was recorded in Anantnag while highest turnout 39.4 percent was recorded in Kathua till 10: am in the ongoing second phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The voting started at 6: am and it will end at 4:00 pm. 

According to officials, till 10: am Doda recorded 36.5 percent voting, Reasi district 35.7 percent, Ramban 35.1 percent, Kishtwar 34.1 percent, Udhampur 30.2 percent, Bandipora 14.2 percent, Kupwara 3.0 percent, Baramulla 1.1 percent and Srinagar 0.8 percent. 

Over 1000 candidates are contesting polls in the second phase in 263 wards spanning 13 districts across the state—seven of which are in Kashmir.

Two mainstream parties—National Conference and People's Democratic Party have decided to boycott the polls.

Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has called for shutdown in poll bound area and asked people to boycott the elections.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top