JKULBPOLLS: 2.3 pc voting in Srinagar, 7.9 pc in Ganderbal till 12 noon  

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Srinagar has recorded lowest 2.3 percent voter turnout till 12 noon in the fourth phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections.
In Ganderbal district 7.9 percent polling was recorded till 12: noon.
At 10: am 1.6 percent voter turnout was witnessed in Srinagar and 6.4 percent in Ganderbal.
At 8: am 0.4 percent polling was recorded in Srinagar and 3.7 percent n Ganderbal.
Voting for the last phase of ULB polls began at 6: am amid tight security in Kashmir on Tuesday. The polling will end at 4 pm.
Polling is taking place in 36 wards and electorate would seal the fate of 150 candidates in the final phase of ULB polls in Ganderbal and Srinagar district.
In Municipal Committee Ganderbal 12 wards were going to polls with a total electorate 8,491 voters where 38 candidates were in the fray and voting is taking place at 12 polling stations.
For 24 wards of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) with a total electorate of 24,1043, 113 candidates are in the fray and 295 polling stations have been established for the purpose, officials said.
They said re-polling is also taking place at Polling Station number nine - Bachidarwaza of Makhdoom Sahab (ward number 41) - where five candidates are in the fray with a total electorate of 1260.