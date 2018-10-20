JKULB POLLS: Congress wins 12 wards, BJP 6 in Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
Congress party Saturday won 12 seats out of 21 wards of Baramulla Municipal council in the recently held Urban Local Bodies elections.
Civic polls were held 15 wards out of which 8 wards have been won by Congress, 5 by BJP and 2 by Independent candidates.
Earlier, 6 candidates were elected unopposed, out of which Congress won 4, one each by BJP and independent.
In Uri Municipal Committee, Independent candidates have registered win in 7 wards 13 wards.
While Congress has won 6 wards and BJP couldn’t win any seat in the municipal committee where it contested polls from 4 wards.
In Watergam Municipal Committee, BJP won in 8 wards while an Independent secured win in one ward.
In ward 2 of Watergam, out of 270 electorates, 19 votes were polled. BJP candidate Gulzar Dar won by securing 12 votes.
Out of 13 wards, BJP candidates were elected unopposed in 7 wards while an Independent candidate was also elected unopposed.
Four wards of Watergam saw no civic elections.