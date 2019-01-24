JKTDC participates in 3-day OTM in Mumbai

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Department of Tourism Kashmir started the promotional campaign in order to increase the tourism potential in the state.
Over 100 travel companies, hoteliers and houseboat owners participated in marketing and promotion in the OTM Mumbai.
Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department participated in 3-day Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) in Mumbai, which began on Wednesday.
While speaking to Rising Kashmir Director Tourism, Nisar Ahmad Wani said over 100 travel agents, hoteliers and houseboat owners from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh participated in the travel show.
He said the department provided free space to the travel companies, hoteliers and houseboat owners who conducted B2B and B2C meetings with their clients.
"Many other travel companies and hoteliers had also set up their own separate stalls to promote their companies and the state’s tourism products," said Nisar.
Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Deputy Director Tourism Publicity Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Joint Director Tourism Jammu Showkat Mahmood also participated in the 3-day show.
"We interacted with the representative of the tourism boards from different states and countries," said Wani.
OTM is one of the biggest travel shows in Asia which provides a platform for travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, destination management companies, tourism boards to sell their products and network to their potential clients from across.
Nisar Ahmad Wani said the J&K stall received a good number of visitors on the first day who enquired about different tourism products of the state and showed keen interest to visit J&K.
“The travel shows provide a platform under a single roof for the department and for the travel companies, hoteliers and houseboat owners to project state’s tourism potential," said Wani.
He added, "During our interaction, the destination sellers also showed keen interest to promote Jammu and Kashmir."
"More than 20,000 visitors, including domestic and international sellers and buyers, State tourism officials, heads of international tourism boards, hoteliers, and aviation experts showcased their products and services to the global trade community," said Wani.
He said that during the convention, local travel and hospitality sector also conducted business sessions with the visitors and the principal agents. The Department of Tourism also screened short films on different destinations.
Wani said, "A large number of visitors turned up at J&K pavilion to inquire about the state’s tourism products, new destinations and infrastructural development."
Earlier, the Department of Tourism participated in a travel show in South Asian Travel and Tourism Exhibition (SATTE) in New Delhi.
The department in collaboration with Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation organized its first roadshow at Pune in which over 100 travel companies from Pune participated.
Tourism Department Kashmir has also planned series of road shows and shall also participate in travel marts in the next two months.
“We will be visiting major cities in the country for road shows. We have also planned road shows in countries like Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh from where we got a good response from the travelers in the previous year,” said Wani.