JKSSC youth football league final phase

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Leh beats Srinagar, Jammu overpowers Baramulla

In the first match of the day, girls from Srinagar locked horns with girls team Leh.

Both teams played an intense game. Leh was leading in the first with a solitary goal. Srinagar started second half with an attacking intent and scored an equalizer. Leh held their nerves and scored two quick goals in the last few minutes of the game. Mehroosh was the lone goal scorer for Srinagar while Sonam Agmo scored one goal and Jigmet Chuzin two goals for Leh. Match ended 1-3 in favour of Leh.

Second match was played in the girl’s category in which Jammu defeated Baramulla by one goal. It proved to be a close contest between the two teams. Dolker scored one goal for Jammu to take all the three points.

Third and last match of the day was played between the boys of Anantnag and Bandipora. Both teams played a balanced first half and the score was 0-0 at the end of half time. Anantnag came out in the second half with the attacking intent and dominanted he game from there on. Tabish, Musaib and Sahil scored one goal each for Anantnag and won the game by a margin of three goals to nil.

Star Player and Incharge SFA Mehraj Ud Din Wadoo, International Coach Sajid Yousuf, Chief Coach Mr. Satpal Singh, Manager Pune City FC ISL Salman Ashraf, Head Coach Javed Sofi and Youth Coach Muzzamil Mehmood were the Special Guests on the occasion and interacted with players before the start of the match.

In tomorrow's fixture 2 matches will be played. In Boy’s category, Samba will play against Srinagar, in girl’s category, Leh will play against Jammu. The event is being organised by State Football Academy under the supervision of J&K State Sports Council and is being supported by J&K Football Association.