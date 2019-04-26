April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JKSSC Youth Football League concluded with Leh and Srinagar emerging victorious.

JK State Sports Council Youth Football League which ran with SFA Academy teams from all the 22 districts of J&K finally ended with SFA Srinagar in boys and SFA Leh in girls category emerging as champions here at TRC Turf Stadium Srinagar.

The first game of the day was played between SFA Leh and SFA Jammu Girls in which Leh continued their tremendous winning form and dominated the proceedings from the beginning and scored two goals through Sonam Angmo and won the Final.

The second and final game of the day was played between in boys category between SFA Anantnag and SFA Srinagar. It turned out to be an intense battle between the top two teams of the league. SFA Srinagar emerged victorious by a scorline of 3-1. Moonis scored a brace and Parvaiz also went onto the score sheet. Tabish was the lone goal scorer for Anantnag.

The whole tournament culminated with a total number of 51 matches in both categories all over the 22 districts except Leh and Kargil who were unable to travel due to closure of roads. The tournament saw SFA Leh emerged victorious in girls category and SFA Srinagar in boys category.

Top scorers in girls and boys category was awarded to Jigmet Chunzin from SFA Leh and Parvaiz from SFA Srinagar respectively. Best player awards were given to SFA Samba in boys category and SFA Srinagar in girls category. Fair play award was given to SFA Budgam in girls and SFA Kathua in boys category.

An award ceremony took place to facilitate the teams and players. The special guests on the occasion were Executive Chief JKFA S A Hamid, Gen. Secretary JKFA Prof. Bashir Ahmad Shah, SFA Incharge Mehrajuddin Wadoo, First senior international player of J&K Mohd Yousuf Dar, Legendary Footballer Mohd Sultan Wadoo, Sports Administrator Mohd Amin Khan, International Coach Water Sports Ms. Bilqees Mir, International footballer Ishfaq Ahmad, FIFA development Officer J&K Bilal Punjabi, Mr. Showkat Khanyari and Head Coach SFA Satpal Singh.

The tournament was organized by State Football Academy under the supervision of J&K State Sports Council and was supported by J&K Football Association.