JKSSC to organize run against Child Abuse

April 20, 2019

J&K State Sports Council is going to organise a run against Child Abuse 2019 on Sunday at Kashmir University campus Hazratbal, Srinagar.

The run will start around 6:30am. Almost, 10000 students of various government and private institutions are participating in the event.

Position holders will be awarded cash prize among various age group respectively.

The run is organized and sponsored by J&K State Sports Council.

For more information and details, the participants are requested to contact on this number 7006533375.