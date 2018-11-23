JKSSC job aspirants stage protest, demand declaration of selection list

Issue will be resolved soon: Sarmad Hafeez
Syed RukayaSrinagar, Nov 22:
The job aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC), on Wednesday staged protests in front of JKSSC office, Jammu, demanding declaration of selection list of aspirants.
The protesting aspirants, who have applied for various posts of class IV in 2016, said JKSSC is non-serious towards their careers and does not bother to take any action in this regard.
They said that due to lackadaisical approach of Sports Council and unnecessary delay in declaration of selection list, maximum job applicants are crossing their age bar.
They said they will fight the case through legal procedure for seeking justice. “We will fight the case in the ambit of law. We are against the any move of Sports Council authorities of re-advertising or cancellation of the posts,” they said.
“We will not tolerate such injustice as they kept us lingering from past three years which has caused mental agony and torture,” the protesting aspirants rued.
The aspirants said that they also met the OSD of the Advisor to Governor to apprise about the issue, “but our voice fell to deaf ears as no action has been taken by the authorities.”
The aspirants further said that JKSSC authorities at Jammu told them that “Sports Council is an autonomous body and they have powers to cancel or re-advertise these posts,” leaving the future of aspirants in murky waters.
Moreover, one of the applicants, Bhisham Singh of Jammu Province has approached the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir with regard to the unnecessary delay caused by JKSSC authorities in declaration of selection list in which the court has passed the interim order.
The court had directed the authorities (respondents) to file the status report of selection initiated pursuant to advertisement notice no DIP/K-NB-1270 dated August 24, 2016. The authorities were also directed to produce the selection record stated to have in possession of erstwhile Chairman Interview Committee within four weeks time.
Earlier, Secretary Sports, Dr. Naseem Javed Choudhary had assured that the selection list will be declared before Darbar move, however, the claim of Secretary Sports proved to be a hoax as the selection list of aspirants is still reeling under the carpet.
Pertinently, sports council had invited applications for 82 vacancies as per Advertisement Notice dated 24-08-2016 for the class IV posts of which 48 posts were for Junior Coaches, 18 posts for Ground In-charge, 14 posts for Assistant Store Keeper and one-post-each for Electrician and Plumber respectively with application fee Rs. 1000 for each post.
The vacancies were meant to be filled on fast-track basis but the selection process got plagued even though 3 years have already passed from the date of advertisement of posts.
The interviews for the aspirants of both the Divisions were held from 16th, January to 14th, March 2017 but till date the final list of aspirants is yet to be declared.
The applicants have gone pillar to post to get their grievances redressed. In April 2018, the applicants registered their grievance in JK (Chief Minister’s) Grievance Cell with grievance ID 999000828403, “but no one paid heed”.
After facing disappointment from JK grievance cell, the applicants filed RTI in May 2018, seeking information under RTI Act 2009 of which the RTI result came in 21st of June 2018 with RTI No. SC/2437-A/2776-77 dated 21-06-2018, which states “the interviews to the applicants are presently under compilation with the Interview Committee and the award list of the candidates is still awaited from the Interview Committee.”
Meanwhile, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez told Rising Kashmir that there are some issues pertaining to these posts which they are trying to resolve.
“We are examining the issue and whatever will be possible we will do that. There are some issues in the selection process and it will take some time, the issue will be resolved very soon in transparent manner,” he assured.