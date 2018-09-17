JKSSC begins 2-day sports competition for Deaf and Dumb Association

Over 100 players participating in four disciplines
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 16:
In a bid to reach out to every player associated with the sports, J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) started a two-day event cum competition for Deaf and Dumb Association here in Indoor Sports Stadium on Sunday.
“More than 100 players participated in four disciplines including chess, athletics, badminton and volleyball. The event will be concluded on Monday,” said DSO Kashmir, Nuzhat Ara.
In a statement JKSSC spokesperson said the players are among around 250 sportspersons registered with the J&K Sports Association for the deaf.