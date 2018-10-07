About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JKSSB reschedules counselling for Teacher posts in B’la, Anantnag

Published at October 07, 2018 12:20 AM


Srinagar, October 06:

In view of the holiday declared by the Government in poll-bound areas of the State on 8th October 2018, the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has rescheduled the counselling and document verification for district cadre posts of General Teacher (School Education Department) advertised vide Notification No: 06of2017.
According to notification issued by JKSSB, counselling and document verification for district cadre posts of General of district Baramulla (Item No: 003) earlier scheduled to be held on 8th October 2018 shall be now held on 9th October 2018.
It further added that the counselling and document verification for district cadre posts of General Teacher of district Anantnag (Item No: 001) earlier scheduled to be held on 8th October 2018 shall be now held on 12th October 2018 while the counselling and document verification in Anantnag scheduled to be held on 10th October 2018 shall be now held on 15th October 2018.

