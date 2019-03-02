JKSSB issues advertisement for 550 posts for new Medical Colleges

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MARCH 01:
J&K Services Selection Board today issued advertisements for 771 posts in different categories including 550 posts of Junior Staff Nurses for 5 new Medical Colleges of the State.
As per an official, pertinently, the Board has already issued advertisements for filling up 1235 other posts for these new medical colleges established at Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Anantnag and Baramulla.
Meanwhile, the Board today also issued separate advertisements for 38 posts of Junior Scale Stenographers and 183 posts of Junior Assistants for the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and the General Administration Department.
According to Malik Suhail, PRO, JKSSRB, the filling of online application forms for these posts shall commence from 6 March 2019 and the last date for submission of online application forms is 28 March 2019.
“The candidates are required to apply online at JKSSB portal www.ssbjk.in and no other means/mode of application shall be accepted,” he said and added that the candidates are advised to carefully read details in the advertisement before filling online application forms. Since most of these posts require technical qualifications, the candidates are requested to apply only if they meet the prescribed qualification(s), he said.
Malik said candidates shall be personally responsible for filling the details in the online application forms and the information/details furnished by the them shall be treated as final for the purpose of determining their eligibility/claims.
“No claim on account of non-filling of information shall be entertained subsequently,” he said and added that the candidates are urged to carefully fill the details in their online application forms, as subsequent claims for change of data with regard to category, qualification and other particulars not only leads to delay in finalization of selections but also adds to avoidable litigations, hampering the selections. Further, only such of the candidates, who have acquired eligibility in all respects till the last date of submission of online application forms, are eligible to apply, he said.
Malik said any aspirant who faces any problems in submission of application form due to any technical issue or who may like to seek a clarification is required to send a self-explanatory mail at ssbjkportal@gmail.com. “No other mode of submission in this context would be entertained,” he said and added that only the grievances pertaining to the active applications shall be replied through the email.