JKSSB cancels 71 selections

Asks waitlist candidates to approach concerned departments
Asks waitlist candidates to approach concerned departments
JAMMU:
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Tuesday approved cancellation of recommendations/candidature of 71 candidates to pave the way for operation of waiting list.
According to Malik Suhail, PRO, JKSSB, the 71 recommendations/candidature cancelled by the Board includes69 posts of Accounts Assistants selected earlier for district cadres of Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama, Kupwara and Jammu. He said the recommendations of these candidates had been withheld for completing deficiencies, which they failed to do within the stipulated time-frame.
Malik said these candidates were required to furnish the clarifications/deficient documents in respect of their candidature, but they failed to do so, despite repeated notices by the Board. “The Board considered the issue and keeping in view the fact that such candidates were not interested in being recommended against these posts and at the same time the validity period of these selection lists was nearing expiry, JKSSB decided to cancel their candidature/ selection, to pave the way for candidates figuring in the waitlists to get a chance of employment,” he said. He said the candidates in the waiting list should immediately approach the concerned departments for availing the benefit of these cancellations.